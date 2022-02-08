Horrific Crash on Palisades Parkway Kills 2 [VIDEO]

Two people were killed in a horrific accident on the Palisades Parkway on Sunday.

Police say an SUV was driving the wrong way on the Parkway about 10 miles north of New Jersey when it slammed into a 2016 Toyota Avalon, killing the drivers of both vehicles.

Brendan Seabrook, 27, and Aristan Garandeau, 22, were both killed in the crash.

Police said they were working to determine why Garandeau was driving on the wrong side of the Palisades Parkway, which is elevated above a wooded median at and near the accident scene.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)