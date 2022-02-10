SHOCK VIDEO: Hispanic Lakewood Resident Refuses Treatment Because EMTs Were Jewish

Shocking video from Lakewood, NJ shows a non-Jewish resident refusing to accept medical treatment because the responding EMTs were Jewish, who were volunteers ffrom Lakewood EMS, dispatched by 911.
Paramedics were called in to help with the women, but sadly for her, they too were Jewish!
Eventually, the anti-Semite was treated and transported to the hospital by the Jewish first responders, but not before she threw a fit.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Why make a big deal about it…?????.If she refuses the help that arrived, so be it, let the consequences ensue.
This incident does NOT deserve/earn attention.
It appears to me from this video that the sick/injured woman was sick/injured while working at the residence of a frum person and that she was looking to develop a claim against the frum homeowner. she was scared that a frum first-responder will look to protect the frum homeowner from a potential claim that the sick/injured woman was contemplating and will not record the bubamayses she wanted to tell. This looks like fraud to me, not anti-semitism.
She was probably afraid of being abducted and forced to clean for Pesach.
If they called 911 but are refusing to receive help they should get charged for misrepresentation.
If she doesn’t want help, then let them not help her…