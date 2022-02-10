SHOCK VIDEO: Hispanic Lakewood Resident Refuses Treatment Because EMTs Were Jewish

Shocking video from Lakewood, NJ shows a non-Jewish resident refusing to accept medical treatment because the responding EMTs were Jewish, who were volunteers ffrom Lakewood EMS, dispatched by 911.

Paramedics were called in to help with the women, but sadly for her, they too were Jewish!

Eventually, the anti-Semite was treated and transported to the hospital by the Jewish first responders, but not before she threw a fit.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)