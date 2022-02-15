“STEALING BABY FORMULA”: AOC Theorizes on Causes of Crime Spike in NYC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez linked rising thefts in New York City to the child tax credit, which expired at the end of 2021.

In an interview with the New Yorker, AOC said she has spoken to “hospitals, doctors and social workers” and learned that the violence is driven mainly by young men.

“And we allow the discourse to make it sound as though it’s, like, these shady figures in the bush jumping out from a corner. These are young men. These are boys. We’re also not discussing the mental health crisis that we are experiencing as a country as a result of the pandemic,” she said.

AOC went on to say that the child tax credit has expired “and now people are stealing baby formula.”

But AOC says nobody wants to talk about the idea that people are committing more crimes because of the child tax credit’s expiration.

“We don’t want to have that discussion. We want to say these people are criminals or we want to talk about “people who are violent,” instead of ‘environments of violence,’ and what we’re doing to either contribute to that or dismantle that.”

