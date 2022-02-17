REVEALED: FDA Executive Director Admits Future Vax Plan in Undercover Sting [SEE THE VIDEO]

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to eventually announce that annual COVID-19 vaccinations will become official policy, according to a new undercover video captured by Project Veritas.

FDA Executive Director Christopher Cole told a Veritas reporter that he is certain annual COVID-19 shots will become policy because, he says, “from everything I’ve heard, they [the FDA] are not going to not approve it.”

“It’ll be recurring fountain of revenue,” Cole says in the undercover footage. “It might not be that much initially, but it’ll recurring – if they can – if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”

When asked if he thought there was really an emergency that called for the use of an Emergency Use Approval for COVID jabs for kids, Cole said, “They’re all approved under an emergency because it’s not as impactful as some of the other approvals.”

Cole admitted that there is concern about “long term effects, especially with someone younger,” requiring pharmaceutical companies to request Emergency Use Approvals to bypass the concerns.

RECEIVE YWN BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)