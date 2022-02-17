Suspect Arrested in Sweden in Connection With Torching Of Multiple Chabad Houses In Boston

A suspect hailing from Quincy, Massachusetts has been arrested in Sweden in connection with four fires that were set at Jewish institutions in the Boston area in May of 2019.

Alexander Giannakakis, 35, was arrested by Swedish authorities at the request of the United States.

Giannakakis had been indicted by a federal grand jury of obstructing the investigation into the fires. His younger brother is the prime suspect in the hateful acts.

“Today’s arrest in Stockholm came about as a result of a close partnership with our state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners — specifically our Swedish counterparts,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

“International cooperation is critical to our efforts to get justice and accountability for our victims here in Massachusetts,” she added.

Two of the fires were set at a single Chabad house in Arlington, one at a Chabad house in Needham, and another at a Jewish store in Chelsea.

The main suspect fell into a coma in November 2019 and remained comatose until his death.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)