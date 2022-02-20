MAJOR UPDATE: All Unvaccinated Tourists Can Enter Israel Starting March 1

The Israeli government has made a decision to allow all tourists of all ages – even those who are unvaccinated – to enter Israel beginning on March 1, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Sunday.

Tourists will still be required to submit a negative PCR test prior to boarding the flight to Israel and be tested again upon landing at Ben-Gurion Airport. Returning Israelis will no longer have to submit a negative PCR test before leaving to Israel, but will be required to be tested upon arriving in Israel.

Tourists and Israelis who test negative on the PCR test at Ben-Gurion will not have to quarantine.

The move is part of the government’s plan to lift almost all COVID restrictions by March 1.

A decision was also made to begin phasing out the requirement for students to undergo antigen tests twice a week. The mandatory testing will end for middle school students on Thursday, and for elementary school students in two weeks, on March 10.

