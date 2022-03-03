Ayelet Shaked: “Israel Expects Hundreds Of Thousands Of Ukrainian Immigrants”

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Thursday said that hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Ukraine, Russia, and other countries in the area are expected to immigrate to Israel in the coming days and weeks.

“We think tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of immigrants, will arrive in Israel from Ukraine, Russia and former Soviet satellite states in the area,” Shaked said at a conference meeting of regional council heads, which took place in the Golan.

Apart from Ukrainian Jews, who are fleeing from their country, there has been a sharp increase of interest in aliyah from Jews in Russia since the invasion began as well, likely due to a fear of political and economic instability.

Shaked added that she is pressuring the government to approve seven to twelve new communities in the Negev, saying that not only does she think that the plan is vital to strengthen Israel’s hold on the Negev but new housing is now needed as well.

“We already have a housing shortage in the country, and what will happen when new immigrants from Russia and Ukraine arrive?” she said, calling on the council heads to prepare to absorb new immigrants.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)