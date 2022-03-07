KIDDUSH HASHEM: Antwerp Jewish Community Donates Humanitarian Supplies to Ukraine Refugees [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The Jewish community in Antwerp made a massive donation of humanitarian supplies to Ukrainian refuges living under the shadow of war, sending massive amounts of medical supplies, medicines and other vital items with a group of men who were making the risky trip to the country’s border.

Hatzolah of Antwerp and numerous Jewish-owned businesses donated medical supplies, with a small ceremony taking place during the handoff to the men heading to Ukraine.

The supplies were not a donation to the Jewish communities in Ukraine per se, but rather a gift from one group of caring human beings to those struggling to survive.

The supplies have since been delivered to communities in Ukraine, with the messengers safely on their way back to Antwerp.

