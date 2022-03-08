DELUSIONAL: Schumer Says US is “On the Right Track” [VIDEO]

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday made the case that President Joe Biden is outperforming expectations, noting increases in jobs and falling Covid rates.
“We learned that more than 7 million jobs have now been created since President Biden took office. This is all great news. Cases are falling, unemployment is falling and the country is on the right track,” Schumer said.
Liberal Jew
ON THE “RIGHT TRACK” TO WHERE????
SELF DESTRUCTION AND STUPIDITY
It is extremely rare that Schumer is right on anything. And his mouthful here is not an exception. His use of numbers is convincing until you examine what the numbers really mean. He can fool only the least intelligent, and he does that successfully. Cases are falling because they are. There are many factors. The vaccine is to Trump’s credit. The silly laws and mandates were useless and damaging. And I am pro-vaxx. The mask baloney has never proven to be effective at anything except generating non-criminal crimes. It gave airlines the license to bully us. It gave the false impression that the droplets are the chief means of transmission, and we now have subustantial research that refutes that. Biden and his co-conspirators have also wrecked the economy, emboldened Russia and China, made some of the worst foreign policy decisions in all of world history, gave freedom to ther Squad to impose their evil ideas on the country, defunded ther police – or at least supported violent crime, and a much longer list. And Schumer wants to believe that all is good. Well, I would tend to believe that he’s gotta be smoking something, because this fantasy is just too extreme.
Keep your editorial remarks to yourself.
Schumer is right on the facts. So who is delusional? The clowns who still think (i) he did not win the election, (ii) his predecessor was a great business success and president?