Ukrainian Amb. Appeals To Israel’s Supreme Court Against Refugee Quotas

Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk filed a petition to the Israeli Supreme Court against the policies of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked regarding Ukrainian refugees, Channel 12 News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

Shaked announced last week that Israel will temporarily host 20,000 non-Jewish Ukrainian citizens who were already in Israel before the outbreak of the war, most of them illegally, and will also accept 5,000 new refugees. She added that Israel expects about 100,000 people from Ukraine, Russia and Soviet satellite states to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return in the near future, which means that Israel will be one of the leading countries in the world in the number of Ukrainians it is absorbing.

The embassy hired the Israeli law firm Tomer Warsha to file the appeal, which claims that Shaked’s quotas are a violation of international law, specifically the Commission Relating to the Status of Refugees.

“The Interior Ministry’s new policies violate agreements between Ukraine and Israel regarding exemptions from visas for Ukrainian citizens,” the appeal states.

“In light of the exhaustion of all diplomatic possibilities, the embassy had no choice but… to file a petition with the High Court against the new outline in order to protect the rights of Ukrainian citizens. ”

“The Honorable Court is requested to preserve the existing situation and freeze the implementation of the outline, which prevents the entry of Ukrainian citizens into Israel until a decision is reached on this petition.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)