The sunshine of our lives.

Children Have always been surrounded by loving and caring figures.

Parents, aunts, uncles, friends, and teachers.

All play an important and irreplaceable role in their upbringing.

Sometimes, however, that isn’t enough.

Sometimes, kids need heroes.

Since it’s inception, My Extended Family has been caring for children from single parents households, being the heroes in their lives, as well as the lives of their families.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Think back to your childhood.

We all have them.

The fondest memories of that one person who, while not biologically obliged, stepped into your life and made an impact.

How much of the man or woman you are today can you attribute to that one person who stepped in, and became your hero?

Today, My Extended Family turns to you, the heroes out there in hiding.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

It’s time to dawn your cape, and make a real impact in the lives of these amazing kids.

You never know, you might just be the hero we’ve all been waiting for!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE