Poll Has Trump and Biden Deadlocked in Hypothetical 2024 Rematch

A poll released on Friday by the Wall Street Journal finds President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in a deadlock if the 2024 presidential election were held today.

The poll, conducted in early March, shows Biden and Trump both getting 45% support, though of course it is quite early to make any sense of what will actually happen in 2024.

Trump has made it quite clear that he plans to mount another bid for the White House in 2024, though he has yet to officially announce or launch his campaign.

“In 2024 we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House,” Trump said at a South Carolina rally on Saturday, repeating a well-used line. “I wonder who will do that. I wonder. I wonder.”

If he were to make another run at the White House in 2024, Trump will not be without primary opponents. Some candidates who appear poised to go up against the former president include his former vice president Mike Pence, as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

