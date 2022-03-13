CUOMO COMEBACK? Poll Finds Disgraced Former Gov in Close Race with Hochul

A hypothetical new poll finds that disgraced former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo has a real shot at winning the Democratic nomination against his successor, Governor Kathy Hochul, if he chooses to run in this June’s primary.

An Emerson College poll found that in such a matchup Hochul would have the support of 37% of Democrats, while Cuomo would be supported by 33%.

“We found that he’s only trailing Hochul by four points, so that was pretty surprising. And he seems to have a pretty strong base of about a third of Democratic voters who are sticking with him,” said Camille Mumford of Emerson.

Despite the closeness in support, a majority of voters said Cuomo should not seek public office again.

The poll also found that no other Democratic gubernatorial candidate received more than 10% support, including Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)