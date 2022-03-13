Pfizer Seeking FDA Approval for FOURTH Vaccine Dose [VIDEO]

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said his company is nearly finished with putting together an application to the FDA to authorize a fourth doze of its COVID-19 shot, which he says is needed to keep hospitalizations down.

“Clearly there is a need in an environment of omicron to boost the immune response,” Bourla told CNBC.

The Pfizer CEO said that protection from the first booster shot appears to wane against omicron after about three or four months, so a fourth dose is likely necessary.

