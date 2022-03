A group of prominent organizations have put out a call for sensitivity to be used over the course of Purim this year, following a number of disturbing incidents in past years.

Askanim from Agudah, the UJO, Lakewood Vaad, Anti-Defamation League, BPJCC, and Oizrim Jewish Council warns people not to dress in blackface, hang Haman effigies, or wear any costume that stereotypes specific communities.