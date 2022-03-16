NEXT LEVEL THIEF: Putin Signs Law Allowing Russia to Seize Planes It Doesn’t Own for Domestic Flights

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law that will allow his country to seize foreign-owned plane and use them for domestic flights in Russia.

Foreign aircraft companies had previously rented planes out to Russia for domestic flights, but have since stopped doing business in Russia over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Under the new law, those planes can now be seized and continue to operate domestically.

However, the new law is likely to have minimal impact because the planes require high levels of maintenance – which won’t be available to Russia because of the sanctions slapped on them.

Still, the move is another escalatory measure by Russia as tensions between itself and the West continue to rise.

