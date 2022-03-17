U’TZU EITZAH: Iran Has 3,000 Missiles That Can Hit Israel

Gen. Kenneth MacKenzie, the chief of US Central Command, warned U.S. lawmakers that Iran poses the greatest threat to American interests in the Middle East and has roughly 3,000 ballistic missiles capable of hitting Tel Aviv.

“None of them can reach Europe yet, but over the last five to seven years … they have invested heavily in their ballistic missile program,” MacKenzie said. “Their missiles have significantly greater range and significantly enhanced accuracy.”

He also warned that Iran is making significant progress in developing long-range drones that could potentially be used to carry out bombings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)