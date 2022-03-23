Curtis Sliwa: NYC Heading Back to Crime-Ridden 1980s

Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the famed Guardian Angels group, said that the current crime wave in New York City threatens to rot the city to its core and bring back the bad old days of the 1980s.

“The city is certainly sliding back into the abyss,” Sliwa told the US Sun. “Current crime levels are not currently anything like what I dealt with 40 years ago when I started the Guardian Angels, or at the height of the crack epidemic in the 1980s – but we’re certainly heading back in that direction, which is worrying.”

“Criminals are seeing that there are no ramifications, or consequences, and are just running rampant,” he continued. “Until city officials and cops actually start doing their jobs, it’s just going to continue to get worse and worse.”

NYPD statistics show a staggering 45% in crimes in 2022 compared to last year at the same time, including a nearly 44% increase in robberies, a 61% increase in grand larcenies, and a 35% increase in rapes. Murders are down 7.3% overall, but spiked 10% in February, while hate crime attacks have rocketed upwards by more than 113%.

