TERROR VICTIM: Chabad Shliach, Father Of 4, Murdered In Terror Attack In Be’er Sheva

The frum kehilla in Be’er Sheva is reeling in shock upon hearing the news that one of the victims of the terror attack earlier on Tuesday was Reb Moshe Kravitzki, h’yd.

Reb Moshe became close to Yiddishkeit as a youth through Rav Zalman Abelsky and learned in Chabad yeshivos in Eretz Yisrael. He later served as a shliach in the Nachal Beka neighborhood of Be’er Sheva. After he had to leave the position due to personal reasons, he first ensured there would be a new shliach and assisted him as much as possible.

He ran the shul in Nachal Beka as well as the soup kitchen under the auspices of the Kollel Chabad chesed organization.

Reb Moshe was riding his bike on a street in Be’er Sheva when the heinous terrorist rammed his car into him, killing him, before exiting the car to kill more people by stabbing them.

Reb Moshe, z’l, is survived by his wife and four children.

Hashem Yikom Damo.

