TERROR IN BE’ER SHEVA: 4 Dead, 2 Injured, Terrorist Shot Dead [VIDEOS]

A ramming and stabbing terror attack took place in Be’er Sheva on Tuesday afternoon when an Israeli-Arab rammed his car into passersby and then exited the car and stabbed people.

The terror attacks took place at two areas. The Arab first pulled up to a gas station, where he stabbed a woman pumping gas and then continued to outside the city’s BIG mall, where he stabbed the other victims.

One woman, in her 50s, was critically injured and died of her wounds shortly later. Another woman, 34, passed away a few minutes later. The deaths of two additional victims, a woman of about 40 and a man in his 60s, were pronounced shortly later. Another two female victims were seriously injured.

A bus driver outside the mall who witnessed the incident happening in front of his eyes shot the Arab and neutralized him.

Later reports said that the terrorist was a 34-year-old Israeli-Bedouin resident of the Negev who used to teach in a high-school school in his hometown of Hura. He had an extensive background in terror-related activities and was a known ISIS supporter. He served a five-year prison sentence for terror-related crimes and was released only recently.

RECEIVE YWN BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)