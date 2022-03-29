Trump: I’d Love to Run Against Biden in 2024

Former President Donald Trump expressed his interest to run against Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, a potential rematch that could the 2020 candidates against each other for an epic second round.

“I have no idea if he’s going to run, and I can’t imagine he does well,” Trump told Newsmax before a rally in Georgia. “He’s got the lowest approval in the history of a president, which is pretty low.

“If he does, and I decide, I’d love to run against him, I can tell you that. Who would be better?”

Trump also said that Democrats saying he supported white supremacists in Charlottesville was “a total lie” and that if they bothered to read the context of his “fine people on both sides” they would know that.

He also said the media and tech’s cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 campaign amounted to election meddling.

“It’s a sad situation and that laptop is devastating,” Trump said. “I’ve never seen anything lie it. Nobody has,” adding that he doesn’t think the younger Biden would be indicted over it.

