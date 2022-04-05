Shocking: Mexican Non-Jew Tattoos Himself With Photo Of Jew Blowing Shofar

Miki Spitzer is a Chareidi Israeli photographer who specializes in photos of beautiful views and nature.

One of his photos is of a frum Jew wrapped in a tallis blowing a majestic shofar outside in nature, with the blue sky in the background.

A Mexican non-Jew took a liking to the photo and tattooed it on his arm!

Spitzer wrote on Twitter on Monday: “The most insane story that ever happened to me!”

“A nice guy, a non-Jew from Mexico decided to tattoo a photo I took – a Jew wrapped in a tallis and blowing a shofar – on his arm.”

According to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, the Mexican told Spitzer that he loves the Jewish people and he felt very connected to the photo so he wanted it close to him.

“Seeing a picture of a Jew wrapped in a tallis tattooed on a goy is mamash a strange feeling,” Spitzer told Kikar. “He asked me to explain the meaning of the picture and I did so.”

“I hope that perhaps he has Jewish roots and maybe some Jew will see it and be mechazeik from it.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)