Vizhnitzer Rebbe Hospitalized, Will Remain There For Shabbos

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe was hospitalized in Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital on Tuesday evening after experiencing breathing difficulties.

He underwent testing and was released several hours later but he was rehospitalized on Wednesday when he began feeling ill again.

A message was sent to the chassidim on Thursday afternoon that the Rebbe requested that all his chassidim gather over Shabbos in their various places of residence and learn from the Torah of the Imrei Chaim, z’tl, whose 50th yahrzeit is next week, on Sunday, the 9th of Nissan.

The public is asked to daven for the Rebbe Yisrael ben Leah Esther b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)