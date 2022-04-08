Tel Aviv Shop Owner Recounts His Terrifying Experience

An ice cream shop owner near the scene of Thursday night’s deadly terror attack in Tel Aviv recounted his harrowing story to YWN.

The owner of the shop, named Mystic, said there were a number of customers sitting at his tables and waiting in line when shots began ringing out. For a moment, he thought the sounds were possibly from construction going on nearby. However, as throngs of people began fleeing, it became quickly apparent that the cause of the gunshot sounds was far more sinister.

He quickly gathered his patrons and led them to the basement of his store and locked his shop, joining his terrified customers in the basement.

They followed the unfolding situation on their phones and, after approximately half an hour, felt comfortable enough to go outside, where they were met by stunning scenes of carnage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)