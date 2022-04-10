Iran Nuke Deal on Verge of Collapse as Biden Refuses to Budge on One Key Point

A revivification of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran is near collapse as President Joe Biden refuses to concede to Iran’s demand that its Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) be removed from the United States’ list of terrorist organizations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that it is the administration’s view that the IRGC is a terrorist organization and that he isn’t “overly optimistic” that a deal will ever be reached to renew the nuclear deal.

Former President Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, citing Iran’s repeated violations of the accord, and his administration designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization in 2019.

At a rally this past week, Trump took aim at Biden’s attempts to rejoin the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, saying he was being “so stupid” for even engaging in the discussions.

Despite Biden’s insistence on keeping the IRGC on the terror list, the Biden administration is still working to find a path to a deal while keeping the group’s designation.

Some European countries who are determined on the U.S. rejoining the deal have suggested a compromise in which the IRGC would remain on the list of terrorist groups but Iran would pledge not to attack Americans and to deescalate tensions in the region.

