An Arab stabbed a police officer in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a construction site in Ashkelon, lightly injuring him.

The policeman, who had been stabbed in the head, responded quickly and shot the terrorist, who was later pronounced dead.

The policeman was evacuated to Barzilai Hospital with a light injury.

The 40-year-old terrorist was later identified as a resident of Hevron in the Palestinian Authority.

