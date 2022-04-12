Maran Rav Chaim zatzal:  5 Questions About Siyums

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

This year, Rav Chaim zatzal’s eldest son, Reb Shaya Kanievsky shlita, will be making the Siyum on Shas at the Lederman Shul in lieu of his father zatzal.

Since there will be numerous siyumim this Friday, it is worthwhile to see what Maran Rav Chaim zatzal said about Siyumim, in general.

Can a siyum be made – just on Gemorah – without Rashi?

If he understands what he learned it is a siyum. Abaya himself who (Shabbos 119a) said, regarding a siyum that he would make a “Yom Tov celebration for someone who makes a siyum” learned without Rashi.

If a person just says over the shakal v’tarya of the Gemorah, but does so very precisely – is this enough for a siyum?

Not for Erev Pesach (and presumably not for the 9 days)

If a child makes a siyum is it effective?

Why not? This is a complete siyum! – Even for the Nine Days!

If a person skipped a few lines is it still effective for a Siyum?

It is not like a sefer Torah. As long as one did not skip an entire Sugya.

What about Meseches Sanhedrin, where the censor [in Europe] took out entire sections?

Ideally, he should learn the section that were censored. This is what I do. But bdieved, we can assume that since that is the form in which [mishamayim] it worked out that way, it would be okay.

