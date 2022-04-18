Trump Sends Snide Holiday Message to “Racist” New York AG James

Former President Donald Trump delivered an aggressive holiday wish to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is currently conducting a broad investigation of the Trump Organization’s business practices.

“Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James,” Trump wrote in a statement blasted out by his Save America PAC. “May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!”

Last week, James filed a motion to hold Trump and his children in contempt for failing to turn over documents to her investigators that were ordered to be handed over by a judge.

James began investigating Trump in 2019 after his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress that his company had manipulated its asset valuations for tax and business benefits.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)