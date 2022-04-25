Jim Jordan: Twitter Sale Good for Shareholders and Free Speech

Amid reports that Twitter is on the verge of selling itself to billionaire Elon Musk, Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News that the sale would be good for shareholders and free speech.

“I think this deal looks like it’s good for the shareholders; second, it’s good for free speech, it’s good for the First Amendment,” Jordan said.

Jordan, a vocal Trump supporter, has blasted Twitter for booting former President Donald Trump from the platform in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

A group of 18 House Republicans last week sent letters to Twitter’s board members asking them to preserve all records and materials relating to Musk’s attempted purchase of the company, setting up a potential investigation if the sale doesn’t go through.

