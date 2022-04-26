WATCH: White House Worries Over Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

The White House declined to directly address the takeover of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk, who has vowed to bring free speech back to the platform, but said that President Biden is very concerned about the power social media platforms hold.
“Our concerns are not new,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “The president has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter and others, to spread misinformation.”
Despite Biden’s “concerns” about social media, Psaki said the administration would not comment specifically about Musk’s purchase of the platform.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
It would be as significant as if Musk had bought the Washington Post, or Facebook or the New York Time (or any other Democratic mouthpiece pretending to be neutral media) – or as if George Soros bought the Wall Street Journal or Fox news. Or as if Al Jazeera bought Yeshiva World News!!!
The Democrats have benefited greatly from “mainstream” media that portray the Democrat agenda as based on “Facts”, and anyone who disagrees with them as being “hate speech” or “false news”. IF Musk can keep Trump’s current base, while opening it up to non-work opinions and interpretations, it will have a major impact.