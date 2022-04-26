WATCH: White House Worries Over Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

The White House declined to directly address the takeover of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk, who has vowed to bring free speech back to the platform, but said that President Biden is very concerned about the power social media platforms hold.

“Our concerns are not new,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “The president has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter and others, to spread misinformation.”

Despite Biden’s “concerns” about social media, Psaki said the administration would not comment specifically about Musk’s purchase of the platform.

