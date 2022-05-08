IT’S OFFICIAL: COVID Testing At Ben-Gurion To End On May 20

Mandatory COVID testing at Ben-Gurion Airport will end next week, on Friday, May 20, Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

“Passengers arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport will no longer be required to carry out PCR tests beginning on May 20, 2022,” the ministry stated.

“The decision was made in light of the decline in the infection rate and following discussion between Health Ministry professionals and the Airports Authority staff.”

“Additionally, beginning this Tuesday [May 10], foreign nationals flying to Israel will be permitted to be tested with antigen tests [and not only PCR tests] prior to boarding the flight. Tourists who choose the antigen alternative will be required to perform the test in the 24 hours prior to departure to Israel.”

The ministry added that the testing system at the airport will be maintained in order to quickly reactivate it in the future if necessary.

