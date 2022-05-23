WATCH: Dr. Zev Zelenko Gives Update About His Health, Warns About “Wave After Wave” of Tyranny

In a video message from a hospital bed, Dr. Zev Zelenko said his health condition has taken a turn for the worse, with an MRI and a TE finding a tumor in his heart’s right ventricle, with a blood clot sitting above the tumor.

Dr. Zelenko is currently on blood thinners to dissolve the clot and doctors will hopefully be able to treat the tumor it is sitting on, as well as tumors present in his lung.

Despite the grim diagnosis, Dr. Zelenko said he will continue fighting for what he believes in and is in a “very good state of mind.”

“My resolve to help humanity, the vulnerable, the innocent, decent people overcome this terrible darkness and plague that is upon us has never been stronger,” he says. “And if I have to leave the world, I accept G-d’s will, but I encourage and plead with everyone else to up your game and stand up and resist… publicly against the policies of tyranny that are coming again.”

Dr. Zelenko continued, saying that the World Health Organization – which he says is essentially run by Bill Gates – is gradually overtaking countries and will subsequently prompt global panics and policies to “dehumanize” the world population.

“They will keep on sending wave after wave of their evil agenda until we make internal resolutions to kick the evil out from within us,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)