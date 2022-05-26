El Al To Move US Headquarters From New York To Miami

El Al Airlines is transferring its US headquarters from New York to Miami, a move that will save it $500,000 annually, Globes reported on Tuesday

El Al announced the decision in its first-quarter financial statement, saying that the move would have minimal effect on the airline’s operations.

The headquarters will be located in a Miami building, with an annual rent of $90,000.

The move, which is being implemented as part of the streamlining demanded by the Israeli government as a condition for financial aid for the beleaguered airline following the COVID crisis, has been approved by El Al’s board of directors and its auditing committee.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)