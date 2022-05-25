NYPD, Lakewood Police Increasing Patrols at Schools, Yeshivos in Wake of Texas Massacre

The New York Police Department said Wednesday morning that it would be increasing its presence at schools in the city, less than a day after an 18-year-old gunman murdered 19 children and 2 teachers at an elementary school in Olave, Texas.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she was “heartbroken for the victims” of the Texas shooting and promised to leave “no stone unturned to put an end to gun violence,” adding that Congress should “do the same.”

On Long Island, officials in Nassau and Suffolk counties said they too have ordered police to increase patrols at schools.

In New Jersey, Lakewood Alerts reported that the Lakewood Police Department would be adding patrols around schools and that New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin directed state police to “increase law enforcement presence at schools throughout New Jersey effective immediately.”

“Our students, their families and caregivers, teachers, and school administrators should feel safe in school, and be assured that New Jersey’s law enforcement agencies will do everything in their power to protect them,” Platkin said.

It should be noted that the additional patrols near schools on Wednesday are not a result of any credible threats. Rather, police and security officials are concerned about copycats, and are also determined to provide a stronger sense of safety to the residents they serve.

