Third Body Found After Fire Destroys 3 Dwellings In Queens

A third body was found in the basement of a Queens home after a fire swept through the three-story dwellings a day earlier, authorities said Saturday.

Authorities said the body of a man in his 20s was found after the bodies of a married couple in their 50s were found shortly after the Friday afternoon blaze destroyed three buildings and damaged several others in the Ozone Park neighborhood.

The New York Fire Department reported that the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

More than 50 fire units responded to the fire, which swept through the dwellings quickly aided by a brisk wind.

(AP)