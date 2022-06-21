Iran: “Three Mossad Agents To Be Put On Trial”

An Iranian prosecutor announced on Tuesday that three Mossad-linked agents that were arrested in April will be brought to trial in the near future, the London-based opposition website Iran International reported.

The prosecutor claims that according to intelligence assessments, the three were planning to assassinate Iranian nuclear scientists.

According to IntelliTimes, Iranian sources claim that one of the three agents is a woman who served in a senior governmental position during Hassan Rouhani’s presidency.

Iran announced in April that it arrested the three agents for ties to the Mossad, stating “that these individuals were involved in the dissemination of classified information and documents.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)