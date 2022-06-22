“THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE”: Georgia’s Top Election Official Hits Back at Trump’s Fraud Claims [VIDEO]

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said that he was pressured by Trump to “find” 11,780 votes in Georgia – the amount needed for Trump to win the state.

The committee played an audio recording of Trump’s claims to Raffensperger, with the Republican secretary of state explaining how every claim made by Trump was false.

“The numbers are the numbers, and the numbers don’t lie,” Raffensperger said, and three separate recounts in Georgia resulted in the same conclusion: Joe Biden had won the election in the Peach State.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)