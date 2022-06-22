“THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE”: Georgia’s Top Election Official Hits Back at Trump’s Fraud Claims [VIDEO]

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said that he was pressured by Trump to “find” 11,780 votes in Georgia – the amount needed for Trump to win the state.
The committee played an audio recording of Trump’s claims to Raffensperger, with the Republican secretary of state explaining how every claim made by Trump was false.
“The numbers are the numbers, and the numbers don’t lie,” Raffensperger said, and three separate recounts in Georgia resulted in the same conclusion: Joe Biden had won the election in the Peach State.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
And current (Democrat) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had tweeted that the Republicans had stolen the 2018 Georgia election away from Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams. So if the current Democrat White House does not trust the Georgia elections, why should the Republicans have to trust it? In fact, Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams filed a lawsuit even filed a lawsuit over the way elections were held (trial opened April 2022).
Further, what I remember was that at the State Farm Arena where votes were being counted, the Republican poll watchers had come out with a complaint that they were tricked into leaving (based on being told that the counting was shutting down for the night and everyone had to leave, but found out only later that counting had continued in their absence). This same Raffensperger came out with a declaration that no such thing took place. But when security video showed that indeed such trickery took place, Raffensperger changed his story and pretended that it did not matter (that the Republican appointed watchers were absent) because because (allegedly) government election official observers had come to observe. In other words, he used a game of semantics to get around the problem.
I think everyone should watch 2000mules movie go check it out at http://www.2000mules.com
This whole thing is one big lie it’s very possible to get 4000 votes like the movie shows
“The NUMBERS a don’t lie”
Coming from the mouth of corrupt politicians
Biden got 84,000,000 (84 MILLION) votes. DO YOU BELIEVE THAT? Me neither
Numbers don’t lie, of course NOT!
The people who PUT THOSE NUMBERS THERE lie!
Of course, if those numbers are incomplete, then it doesn’t matter that they “don’t lie”.
The numbers don’t lie, the liars are trump and his henchmen. This evil criminal knew he lost and has caused death, injury and hatred.
They are ALL lying, all of those Rhinos. As the lyrics of the famous chasideshe nigun so accurately said, “don’t believe your lyin anayim”.
The only ones we can believe are those that the Trumpkopf has given his baracha on a given day (and check back frequently since as Mo Brooks learned, today’s baracha can quickly become tomorrow’s kalallah).
That’s nothing new, Trump has said that Himself, more fake showmanship from the Dems, that cow Cheney & Crybaby Kinzinger.