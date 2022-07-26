DOMINATING: Trump Far Ahead of All Other Candidates in 2024 Straw Poll

A straw poll at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on Sunday found that former President Donald Trump is far and away to favorite choice among conservative Republicans for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

78.4% of poll respondents said they would vote for Trump in the 2024 primaries, with the next closes candidate being Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who got 19% of the vote. Others, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Ted Cruz, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former VP Mike Pence, all received 1% of less of the vote.

Trump spoke at the Turning Point USA conference on Saturday night, once again hinting at a 2024 presidential run, saying that the 2020 election was stolen and “now we may just have to do it again.”

“If I stayed home, if I announced that I was not going to run for office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop,” Trump also said. “But that’s what they want me to do. And you know what? There’s no chance I do that.”

Interestingly, a plurality of poll respondents (30.3%) said California Gov. Gavin Newsom would be the hardest Democratic candidate for a Republican to beat in 2024. 13.6% said the same of Michelle Obama, 10.5% said Hillary Clinton, 10.3% said Sen. Bernie Sanders; 7.9% said Vice President Kamala Harris; 5.9% said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Just 4.4% said Joe Biden would be the hardest to beat in ’24.

