IDF Exposes Hamas Military Sites In Gaza Civilian Areas

The IDF on Wednesday evening published a report revealing that Hamas has rebuilt part of its infrastructure since last year’s war in Gaza and has embedded military sites in densely populated civilian areas.

Drone footage shows that Hamas has built at least three new tunnels and a number of weapons manufacturing sites and storage depots under and next to hospitals, a UNRWA school, a medical clinic, a library, mosques, a university, a Pepsi factory and residential apartment buildings.

“Terror organizations in the Gaza Strip have been using civil, religious and humanitarian buildings as human shields for years,” the IDF stated.

“The IDF uncovered how Hamas endangers Palestinian civilians,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. “Hamas launches attacks from within population centers towards population centers. The world must be aware of this crime against humanity.”

בתי ספר, מסגדים ואפילו בתי חולים:

צה"ל חושף לעולם – תשתיות חמאס בלב האוכלוסייה האזרחית בעזה.

לכל הפרטים >> https://t.co/FmN1n1qlFC pic.twitter.com/z3JRqbzK4P — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 27, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)