NOBODY CARES: Jan. 6 Hearings Haven’t Made a Dent in People’s Opinion, Poll Finds

For months, the House Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, have been weaving the tapestry of an anti-democratic conspiracy headed by the President of the United States Donald Trump. Unfortunately for them, it doesn’t appear that anyone cares.

A Monmouth University poll found that public opinion surrounding the riot at the Capitol has barely nudged since the Jan. 6 committee began its public hearings, and moreover, Donald Trump’s favorability is nearly identical to what it was immediately after the 2020 election.

Making matters even worse for the Jan. 6 committee and its supporters, 4 in 10 Americans would strongly consider supporting Trump if he decides to make a presidential comeback bid in 2024.

Overall, a measly 8% of Americans said the hearings have altered their view on the events of that day – basically unchanged from the 6% who said the same in June.

“When we released our June poll, I said the committee was preaching to the choir. These current results suggest they haven’t recruited any new singers since then,” said Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

According to the survey, 38% of Americans see Trump as directly responsible for what happened on Jan. 6. Before the testimony of star committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson, that number stood at 42%.

“The sensational revelations during the hearings do not seem to have moved the public opinion needle on Trump’s culpability for either the riot or his spurious fraud claims,” Murray said.

