CHAOS IN THE TRI-STATE: Thousands of Air Travelers Stuck at Airport as Flights are Delayed and Canceled

Air travelers are continuing to suffer Tuesday at tri-state area airports after Monday saw hundreds of canceled and severely delayed flights across the region.

More than 500 flights were canceled in the last 33 hours. The FAA says weather may have been a contributing factor, but that the disruptions are primarily due to airline staffing shortages.

Some travelers have been waiting for a flight at LaGuardia since at least 4 p.m. Monday, with no end to their wait in sight. Snaking lines are crowding Newark Airport as irate customers try to figure out when they can get in the air. Similar issues have been seen at all airports in the area.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)