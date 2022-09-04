WILD FOOTAGE: Car Slams Into Vehicle In NYC And Steals $20K Cash At Gunpoint

The NYPD is searching for the driver of a black Mercedes after he slammed into an SUV to rob a man at gunpoint on the Upper East Side.

Police say the thieves slammed into the victim’s car causing it to jump the curb around 5 p.m. Saturday on 91st Street and 2nd Avenue.

The passenger of the Mercedes ran out and robbed the 55-year-old victim, then ran back into the getaway car.

The suspects made out with $20,000 in cash, according to law enforcement sources. No injuries were reported.

Police believe the robber and the victim knew each other.

