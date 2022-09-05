Hatzalah of Union County Marks 17 Years, Receives New Ambulance & Fly Car [PHOTOS]

For the past 17 years, Hatzalah of Union County has been providing elite emergency medical care for a broad swath of New Jersey that is often overlooked by many in the frum community.

What launched on September 5th, 2005, as a small team of EMTs looking to help the communities around them has rapidly turned into its current 39-member strong organization of highly trained EMTs, dispatchers, and service units saving lives and providing comfort when it’s needed most.

This past week, Hatzalah of Union County held a dedication event as it introduced the community to its new ambulance and fly car, adding to its existing fleet and providing a significant boost to Hatzalah’s ability to respond to, and operate at, emergency incidents.

The event was attended by hundreds from communities serviced by Hatzalah of Union County, which covers numerous towns and cities – as well as large portions of Newark Liberty International Airport and the Garden State Parkway. Also in attendance were Hatzalah of NY CEO Yechiel Kalish, and rabbanim, families, and friends of Hatzalah of Union County from across the tri-state area.

The ambulance and fly car unveiled at the event are each outfitted with the latest technology to assist emergency responders, including a cutting-edge communications system in the fly car that gives EMTs the ability to set up command anywhere.

“None of what Hatzalah does is possible without a technologically advanced fleet, dedicated and selfless members at the wheel, and the tremendous support of our amazing community,” said newly elected board member Yehuda Schupper.

Beyond the new additions to its emergency vehicles, Hatzalah of Union County has recently upgraded its equipment to include Zoll AEDs – the gold standard in defibrillating devices, and new digital radios allowing members to communicate via VoIP, which greatly expands the radios’ range.

In addition to its constant teaming up with Hatzolah of Central Jersey and others for patient transports and other services, Hatzalah of Union County is also working in collaboration with Hatzalah of Middlesex County to implement a joint dispatching system that will allow EMTs from each organization to reach as many patients in need as possible.

Hatzalah of Union County works together with its newest closest neighbor, Chevra Hatzolah of Linden, to provide mutual coverage as needed. In fact, prior to the launching of Linden less than a year ago, Hatzalah of Union County was instrumental in initially onboarding, training, and equipping Linden’s initial group of members in order to provide faster and better quality of care to the growing community.

While the dedication of the new ambulance and fly car demonstrate the continued growth and evolution of Hatzalah of Union County, its members say it’s just the beginning.

“Even after 17 years we’re only getting started,” says Hatzalah board member and dispatcher Mattes Weingast. “We are working at lightning speed to further increase our coverage, enhance our services, and bring the emergency care we provide every individual in need to new heights.”

