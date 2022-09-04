HODU L’HASHEM: Chabad Shliach Miraculously Escapes Wreck with His Life [PHOTOS]

A Chabad shliach was hurt but somehow survived after being involved in a disastrous wreck on Thursday night in California.

Rabbi Moshe Bryski, the director of the Chabad of Agoura Hills and dean of Conejo Jewish Academy said in a social media post that he was “bruised and banged up but very much alive” following the accident, in which he had to be extricated from his vehicle and flown to UCLA for treatment.

“Thank you to the paramedics, firefighters, helicopter operators, and staff at UCLA hospital for the great care, and thank you all for your prayers and well wishes,” Rabbi Bryski wrote. “Look forward to being back stronger and more vibrant than ever.”

Please say Tehillim for the complete recovery of Moshe Dovid Hakohen Ben Ettel Nechama.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)