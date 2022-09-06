TERRIFYING: 4-Year-Old Nearly Struck by Bullet While in Car Near Williamsburg Bridge [VIDEO]

A 4-year-old girl riding in a car with her parents near the Williamsburg Bridge was nearly struck by a bullet Saturday night as the Big Apple continues to swoon under an avalanche of violent crime.

Police say the father, mother and daughter were approaching the Manhattan-bound entrance of the bridge at about 11:55 PM on Saturday night when a bullet tore through the rear driver’s side door, nearing striking the 4-year-old, who was in the back seat, and grazing her 21-year-old mother, who was in the front passenger seat, on the neck. The father, 24, was uninjured.

The father quickly diverted his course to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where the mother received treatment for her injury and is expected to recover.

Police are now asking the public for help in identifying who is responsible for this terrifying and nearly deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online on the Crime Stoppers website.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)