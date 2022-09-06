WATCH IT: Biden Calls Heckler “An Idiot” During Speech Blasting “Trumpies”

In a Labor Day speech during which he attacked “MAGA Republicans” and “Trumpies,” Biden had an unwelcome surprise waiting for him in the form of a heckler in the crowd of attendees.

But, rather than hear what he had to say, Biden attacked the heckler, calling him “an idiot.”

“Let me close with this,” Biden said. “We’re in a serious moment in our nation’s history. And it’s not–I mean it from the bottom of my heart. As I said last week, we remain in a battle for the soul of America.”

The heckler then interjected, though what he said is unintelligible.

“By the way, all right, God love you,” Biden said, addressing the disrupter. Based on the president’s remarks, it appears some in the crowd tried to quell the heckler. “Let him go. Let him go. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. Let him go. Let him go. Look, everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

The Biden sycophants in the crowd applauded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)