OFF HER ROCKER: Lawyer at House Hearing Demands Republican “Repent” for “Destroying the Earth” [VIDEO]

A House of Representatives hearing featuring a prominent environmental lawyer quickly went off the rails on Thursday when Republican Rep. Clay Higgins questioned the attorney.

“Everything you have, your clothes, your glasses, the car. You got her on your phone, the table you sit in the chair, the carpet under your feet. Everything you’ve got is petrochemical products. What would you do with that? Tell the world,” Rep. Higgins asked Raya Salter, the Executive Director of the Energy Justice Law and Policy Center.

“If I had that power in the world. What? Actually, I don’t need that power. Because what I would do is ask you, sir, from Louisiana,” Salter responded before Higgins interjected, saying, “I’m giving you the power.”

“You, sir. You, sir, from Louisiana,” Salter went on, “Should search your heart and understand why the EPA knows that toxic petrochemical facilities are some of the most toxic polluting facilities in the world and are killing black people throughout Louisiana. So my wish to be with you, to search your heart and ask your God what you are doing to the black people.”

“My good lady, I am trying to give you the power, so what would you do?” Higgins shot back.

“Like from a biblical perspective, we were given, we were given the Lord gave us dominion over the planet and the creatures thereof. Now, the original translations of ‘dominion’ means to care for and nurture. So from a biblical perspective, I am an environmentalist. I love my planet and the people and the creatures thereof. Do you?” Higgins asked later in the exchange.

“Sir. If we’re going to talk about, if we’re going to talk about the Lord. I ask that you search your heart again and think about repenting,” Salter said. “The fossil fuel industry that owns your state is destroying the earth and the natural world. And that is a fact, sir.”

“You know what you got, young lady?” Higgins fired back. “You got a lot of noise, but you got no answers.”

Naturally, AOC condemned Higgins for berating a female.

“Men who treat women like that in public, I fear how they treat them in private,” she said.

