NEW: Chesed Organization Launches In Flatbush In Time For Yom Tov

After extensive efforts and with the assistance of many local community leaders, a new organization – Chesed of Flatbush – has been launched to fill a massive need in the Flatbush community.

Until now, anyone who required special medical equipment on a short-term basis had to find a gemach or organization from other areas that could provide it. Upon the urging of local rabbanim, Chesed of Flatbush is changing that.

Stocked with wheelchairs, walkers, hospital beds, knee shooters, lifts, and dozens of other medical-related items often needed by Flatbush residents, Chesed of Flatbush is ready to assist, with volunteers manning its hotline 24 hours a day.

On Erev Rosh Hashana – just hours after launching – COF volunteers already delivered over 40 items to homes across Flatbush by 1 pm, and additional deliveries were being made.

The organization has plans of expanding to include many other services that are needed in the Flatbush community, and its team is aggressively working on several avenues of expansion and finalizing plans for a vast array of chesed services to be rolled out in the next few weeks and months.

Chesed of Flatbush thanks those who donated generously behind the scenes to allow us to purchase nearly $200,000 in medical equipment to be able to help those in need in the Flatbush community.

We are additionally extremely thankful to our volunteers who are stepping up to the plate and giving of their precious time for those in need. Those looking to volunteer can fill out a form here.

A special thanks to DealMed who went above and beyond to help COF launch in record time.