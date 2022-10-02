HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein: Daven For Elections On Yamim Noraim

In a rare shailos and teshuvos from HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, published in the Bama magazine ahead of Yom Kippur, the Rosh Yeshivah answered a number of questions about the Yamim Noraim.

The questions were posed to HaRav Edelstein by HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Bunim Zilberberg, Rav of the Shikun Heih neighborhood in Bnei Brak.

In response to a question about whether to daven for the upcoming elections, the Rosh Yeshivah answered yes.

Another question was regarding those who complain that they don’t feel a spiritual “high” from the Yamim Noraim davening and feel broken about it. The Rosh Yeshivah responded that “they shouldn’t think about it. They should just focus on the meaning of the words.”

The Rosh Yeshivah was also asked about the fact that some people consider the place they daven during the Yamim Noraim – close to the chazzan or bimah – as very important. Is this truly an inyan? The Rosh Yeshivah responded: “There’s no inyan.”

In response to a question about a good kabbalah to accept upon oneself ahead of the Yom HaDin, the Rosh Yeshivah responded: “To learn mussar.” And for women? “To recite Tehillim.”

