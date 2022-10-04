Tens of Thousands Attend Slichos at Kosel Erev Yom Kippur [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Tens of thousands of people packed into the Kosel plaza on Monday night for Erev Yom Kippur slichos, as authorities announced that more than a million people had come to the Kosel over the course of Elul.

In attendance at the slichos Monday night were some of the leading rabbanim in Eretz Yisroel, including Harav Yitzchok Yosef shlit”a, Harav Dovid Lau shlit”a, and Harav Shmuel Rabinowitz shlit”a, as well as other well known individuals, including Yerushalayim Mayor Moshe Lyon, Western Wall Heritage Foundation president Mordechai Eliav, and others.

The slichos began with Rabbi Rabinowitz telling the assemble: “With this slichos, we will daven for peace between one another. We will daven that we will always be able to see maalas chavereinu v’lo chesronam, we will daven that we will be connected to each other and belong to each other in unity, in brotherhood, in love.”

“We should be mekabel on ourselves the mitzvah of ahavas chinam, ahavas am Yisroel, ahavas Eretz Yisroel, and ahavas Toras Yisroel.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)